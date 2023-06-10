Revealed: All 91 players that have been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer

Despite now not re-signing Lionel Messi, Barcelona are still expected to be very active in the transfer market this summer, with reinforcements needed to Xavi Hernandez’s LaLiga-winning squad.

As big of a club that Barcelona are, it is expected that they will be linked with many players. Across the course of the last few months, a grand total of 91 have been rumoured with making a move to the Blaugrana during this summer’s transfer window.

Premier League

Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Reece James (Chelsea)

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Malo Gusto (Chelsea)

Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea)

N’golo Kante (Chelsea)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Chelsea)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Diogo Dalot (Manchester United)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)

Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanders)

Joël Veltman (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Ligue 1

Marco Verratti (PSG)

Lionel Messi (PSG)

Neymar Jr. (PSG)

Vanderson (AS Monaco)

Kheprhen Thuram (OGC Nice)

Serie A

Raphael Leao (AC Milan)

Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan)

Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan)

Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Adrien Rabiot (Juventus)

Angel Di Maria (Juventus)

Rasmus Hojland (Atalanta)

Paulo Dybala (AS Roma)

Simone Pafundi (Udinese)

Justin Kumi (Sassuolo)

Dodo (Fiorentina)

Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina)

Bundesliga

Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich)

Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund)

Paris Brunner (Borussia Dortmund)

Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Marcus Thuram (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt)

LaLiga

Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

Yannick Carrasco (Atlético Madrid)

João Félix (Atlético Madrid)

Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad)

Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad)

Mohamed-Ali Cho (Real Sociedad)

Iñigo Martínez (Athletic Club)

Jose Gaya (Valencia)

Pau Torres (Villarreal)

Juan Foyth (Villarreal)

Dani Parejo (Villarreal)

Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis)

Thierry Correira (Valencia)

Hugo Guillamon (Valencia)

Gabri Veiga (Celta Vigo)

Hugo Sotelo (Celta Vigo)

Arnau Martinez (Girona)

Oriol Romeu (Girona)

Aleix Garcia (Girona)

Eredivisie

Edson Alvarez (Ajax)

Xavi Simons (PSV)

Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord)

Jupiler Pro League

Arthur Vermeeren (Royal Antwerp)

Gift Orban (KAA Gent)

Pape Diop (Zulte Waregem)

Liga Portugal

Alexander Bah (Benfica)

Florentino Luís (Benfica)

Manuel Ugarte (Sporting CP)

Austrian Bundesliga

Amar Dedic (RB Salzburg)

Oscar Gloukh (RB Salzburg)

Superlig

Arda Guler (Fenerbahce)

Serie A (Brazil)

Vitor Roque (Athletico Paranaense)

Danilo Oliveira (Palmeiras)

Wesley (Flamengo)

Kaua Elias (Fluminense)

Ângelo Gabriel (Santos)

Nigeria U17

Yahaya Lawali

Liga Profesional

Gianluca Prestianni (CA Velez Sarsfield)

Primera Division

Fabricio Diaz (Liverpool Montevideo)

LaLiga Smartbank

Alberto Moleiro (Las Palmas)

Elias Romero (Las Palmas)

Some will certainly be more realistic than others, but it is a remarkable list, especially considering the summer transfer window has yet open.

While Barcelona will not be able to sign all 91, they would dearly love to secure five or six solid signings, as they look to build on last season’s solid foundation.