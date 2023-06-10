Real Madrid aiming to resign David Soria from Getafe

Real Madrid are hoping to bring former Los Blancos youth team player David Soria back this summer.

Los Blancos are planning a major overhaul in the coming months, with changes expected in their starting XI, and the potential for squad shifts.

Carlo Ancelotti is determined to get his transfer business completed as early as possible with a back up goal keeper on his to-do list.

Ukrainian international Andriy Lunin is expected to renew his push to leave the club in search of a first team role elsewhere in Spain.

Lunin’s desire to move on, has opened up a spot as deputy to Thibaut Courtois, and Ancelotti is keen on Soria, as per reports from Marca.

Soria was ever present for Getafe, as they secured top flight safety last season, but Real Madrid are hoping to lure him back across the Spanish capital, with the promise of challenging for trophies.

Ancelotti will look to include several youth team players as part of a possible deal, to reduce Getafe’s €12m asking price.