Real Madrid planning to give Jude Bellingham iconic squad number upon arrival

Real Madrid are expected to finally tie up a deal for Jude Bellingham in the near future, with a fee having been agreed with Borussia Dortmund in order to sign the English international midfielder.

Preparations are already being made for Bellingham’s arrival, and one of the issues being addressed is his squad number. According to MD, Real Madrid want to give him the number seven, one of the most iconic is the club’s history.

Following Eden Hazard’s departure, the number is free to anyone, and Real Madrid want to give it to Bellingham, although it would mean that the 19-year-old will have to give up on wearing his preferred “22”, which he wore at Birmingham City and Dortmund.

Antonio Rudiger currently wears the number 22 shirt at Real Madrid, although there is a chance that he gives that up if Bellingham demands his fabled number.

Following Hazard’s disastrous spell, Real Madrid want to strengthen the number seven, which is why they want to give it to Bellingham. It remains to be seen whether he does indeed accept the club’s wishes.