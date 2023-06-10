Real Madrid change striker target as Kai Havertz considered to be unsuitable Karim Benzema replacement

Real Madrid’s big task during this summer’s transfer window will be to replace Karim Benzema, who left the club this week in order to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

Benzema’s departure has left a huge void in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, and the Italian, along with several others including Florentino Perez, will be tasked with replacing the Frenchman.

Several names that stuck out as transfer targets over the last couple of weeks, with Harry Kane and Kai Havertz being the leading ones. According to Florian Plettenberg, Real Madrid have identified Kane as their priority target at striker, as they consider Havertz to not be a direct replacement for Benzema.

However, Real Madrid have made contact with Havertz’s representatives, although there has yet to be any agreements at this stage, with a deal expected to take quite a long time.

There is a possibility that Real Madrid sign both Kane and Havertz, although if they do so, it would be a very expensive summer, with Jude Bellingham also set to be signed.