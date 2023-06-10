Barcelona

PSG target Bernardo Silva as Lionel Messi replacement

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva could leave the Premier League giants this summer.

Pep Guardiola confirmed at the start of the 2022/23 season the defending Premier League champions did not want to sell Silva amid interest from Barcelona.

Silva was initially linked with a potential €80m move from Manchester to Catalonia, as part of a squad overhaul at the Camp Nou, despite their monetary issues.

City are now considering an exit from the Etihad Stadium, with a new asking price set at €65m, as Barcelona maintain their interest in the former AS Monaco schemer.

However, as per reports from French outlet Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain are tracking the 28-year-old, as part of their plan to replace Lionel Messi in the French capital.

PSG are preparing for major squad investments this summer, and they are in a much strong financial position than Barcelona, if City are open to transfer talks in the coming weeks.

