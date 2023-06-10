PSG target Bernardo Silva as Lionel Messi replacement

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva could leave the Premier League giants this summer.

Pep Guardiola confirmed at the start of the 2022/23 season the defending Premier League champions did not want to sell Silva amid interest from Barcelona.

Silva was initially linked with a potential €80m move from Manchester to Catalonia, as part of a squad overhaul at the Camp Nou, despite their monetary issues.

City are now considering an exit from the Etihad Stadium, with a new asking price set at €65m, as Barcelona maintain their interest in the former AS Monaco schemer.

However, as per reports from French outlet Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain are tracking the 28-year-old, as part of their plan to replace Lionel Messi in the French capital.

PSG are preparing for major squad investments this summer, and they are in a much strong financial position than Barcelona, if City are open to transfer talks in the coming weeks.