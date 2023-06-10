LaLiga new boys Las Palmas condemned following decision to retain youngster convicted of domestic abuse

For the first time in six years, Las Palmas will be back among Spain’s elite, having been promoted from Segunda last season. However, having not even played their first match yet, they have already been embroiled in controversy.

It stems from their decision to keep Joel Dominguez, who was recently convicted of domestic abuse and sentenced to 40 days of community service. Club President Miguel Angel Ramirez has confirmed that the youngster will be back for pre-season, as per Relevo.

“Joel Dominguez is a guy who made a mistake, who was convicted and who is serving the sentence that was imposed. What we have to try is to help him reintegrate into society. If we had wanted to throw him out, we would have thrown him out.

Las Palmas’ response had received much backlash, who have been left furious with the club’s decision to not part ways with Dominguez.

Impotencia, rabia, frustración, tristeza…, pero nunca me harán ceder en mi lucha. Gracias @UDLP_Oficial y Miguel Ángel Ramírez porque ahora me han empoderado más y sacaré toda la artillería que tenía guardada. CONTRA EL MALTRATO TOLERANCIA 0 pic.twitter.com/R8wJ93ZKxX — Mara López (@MaraMaralop) June 9, 2023

On top of the domestic abuse conviction, it has also been alleged that Dominguez has breached the restraining order that his ex-girlfriend had put in place. The Las Palmas youngster has denied these claims.