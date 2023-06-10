Kang-in Lee’s departure from Mallorca made more difficult as release clause rises to €25m

Following an excellent 2022/23 campaign, it is highly likely that Kang-in Lee leaves Real Mallorca this summer. The South Korean international has attracted interest from several Premier League sides, as well as Atletico Madrid.

Previously, Lee had a €17m release clause in his contract, which was a rather modest total for a player of his quality. However, MD have reported that it has since risen to €25m, which could complicate his exit somewhat.

Despite this, it is still expected that Lee leaves, and Atletico will hope that he will be heading to the Spanish capital this summer. Although they are unprepared to trigger the release clause, they could look to do a player(s)-plus-cash deal in order to lower the cost.

Lee has been a fine servant for Real Mallorca since joining on a free transfer from Valencia in 2021. He has progressively improved, and this summer, it looks likely that he will take the next step in his blossoming career.