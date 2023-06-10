Jordi Alba issues firm message over Nations League Spain camp

Jordi Alba is gearing up for a crunch meet up as Spain face a huge UEFA Nations League clash with Italy.

La Roja are amongst four teams not competing in Euro 2024 qualifying action this month due to their push for a UEFA Nations League title.

Luis de la Fuente faces his first major test as Spain boss, as his team take on Italy in the Nations League semi finals, in a crucial mini-tournament in the Netherlands.

If Spain can get past their old rivals in the pre-final stage they will take on either hosts Netherlands and Croatia in a potential final in Rotterdam.

Alba has been called up de la Fuente, despite leaving Barcelona on a free transfer this month, and he is expected to remain as a key part of de la Fuente’s plans in the coming 12 months.

“I am very proud to captain this team. It’s a team for the present and the future, but what must be clear is that we need to perform immediately,” as per reports from Marca.

Alba will pick up his 92nd cap against Italy, as he starts as he expected to, as the most experienced member of de la Fuente’s team in the Nations League.