Jordi Alba did not expect to be named Spain captain for UEFA Nations League finals

Last week, Luis de la Fuente announced his Spain squad for this month’s UEFA Nations League finals, and one of those recalled was Jordi Alba, with the outgoing Barcelona defender having missed on the team in March.

However, Alba will now be part of the La Roja side that is gunning for success this summer, and he will do so as captain, having taken over the armband from Alvaro Morata.

Speaking to Marca, Alba knows what’s expected of him, as he prepares to lead his side against Italy in next week’s semi-final.

“For years I have wanted to be the captain of the national team, but I will try to do the same as I have done before, by trying to help everyone feel good and try to perform as well as possible.

“It’s about helping on and off the field and creating a good atmosphere in the selection. It’s what I’ve always done and will continue to do.

“I must set an example for all of my teammates. I am proud to be captain of the Spanish national team. It is something that I did not expect because there were many people above me.”

Alba will be hoping that his stint as captain begins with success, as Spain look to take home to UEFA Nations League trophy this summer.