Fran Garcia excited for Vinicius Jr link up in Real Madrid return

Fran Garcia is aiming high following his summer return to Real Madrid.

The speedy full back completed a move back to Los Blancos, following the completion of the 2022/23 season, after weeks of rumours surrounding his comeback.

After three impressive campaigns at Rayo Vallecano, Real Madrid have kept a close eye on the 23-year-old, as part of their €5m buyback option.

Despite developing into a key player for Rayo, Garcia has hinted at his desire to return to Real Madrid, and the club have moved swiftly to trigger his clause.

As part of his determination to secure a starting role for Carlo Ancelotti next season, Garcia also revealed his excitement his excitement to link up with Vinicius Junior in a potent left-sided duo.

“Me and Vinicius Jr on the left? Of course, I can imagine it and dream it. It would be fantastic”, as per reports from Marca.

Garcia is confident of solving a problem position for Ancelotti, as Real Madrid’s new left back, and he finished in La Liga’s top ten in some key metrics in 2022/23, including tackles won and crosses into the penalty area.