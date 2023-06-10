Daley Blind set for Girona move with former Bayern Munich and Manchester United star believed to be in Catalonia

Girona are set to land a high coup in the near future, with Dutch international defender Daley Blind said to be closing in on a move to the Catalan side.

According to Cadena SER (via MD), Blind was seen at the club’s facilities this week as he ponders over a move to Catalonia, having spent a few days considering his options.

MD believe that Blind wants to play in LaLiga, and it is first choice for this summer, despite reported interest from the MLS and Australia. The 33-year-old was linked with Real Sociedad earlier this year, before he decided to join Bayern Munich.

It would be a statement signing for Girona, who had an excellent 2022/23 season despite missing out of qualifying for the Europa Conference League. Blind will hope that he can help the Catalan club to keep improving, as they target playing European football within the next few years.

Image via Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports