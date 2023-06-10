Celta Vigo on the hunt for new manager following mutual termination agreement with Carlos Carvalhal

Following a disappointing season, which only saw them stave off the threat of relegation on the final day, Celta Vigo have announced that Carlos Carvalhal is to leave his post as head coach.

Carvalhal took over in November following the sacking of Eduardo Coudet, but a disastrous run across April and May, which saw Celta win just one match out of 11, meant that they were fighting for survival last weekend.

However, victory over Barcelona ensured a 13th place finish in LaLiga, but despite this, Celta have decided to mutually terminate Carvalhal’s contract, which was due to run until the end of next season.

In an official statement, Celta thanked the Portuguese for his efforts during his time in charge.

“The club wants to express its sincere gratitude to Carvalhal and his assistants for the professionalism and honesty they showed since their arrival last November in Vigo.

“We wish the best of luck to the Portuguese coach in his professional and personal future, in addition to thanking his work and dedication shown daily during these eight months.”

Celta Vigo will now begin the process of finding a new head coach, as they hope to be back fighting towards the European places in LaLiga next season.