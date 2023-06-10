Barcelona in line to make €30m saving as first sale of the summer edges closer

This summer’s transfer window will be very important for Barcelona – not only for signing adequate reinforcements, but also in their attempts to generate funds in order to ease their financial burdens.

It is likely that significant sales will be required, with the possibility of a handful of first team players being let go. One that is not currently in the squad is Clement Lenglet, having spent the season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, and the Frenchman looks set to secure a permanent exit.

According to Sport, Barcelona hope to agree Lenglet’s exit next week, with Spurs open to signing him on a permanent basis. A fee of €6m is expected to be enough, which is half of the initial evaluation.

However, Barcelona will be saving more than €30m in wages, as Lenglet was one of the highest earners at the club, amassing approximately €18m a season, despite having been surplus to requirements under Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona will hope that Lenglet’s departure is the first of many this summer, as they look to put their financial woes behind them over the next few years.