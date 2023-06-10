Barcelona handed financial boost after receiving Francisco Trincao payment from Sporting CP

It is no secret that Barcelona have been suffering with financial issues, although they hope to solve them at least partially this summer, having secured LaLiga’s approval for their viability plan.

However, significant sales are likely to be required over the next couple of seasons before Barcelona can get back to full strength in this regard. Nevertheless, they are continue to generate funds, with the latest payment coming from Sporting CP.

As per MD, the Portuguese giants have sent Barcelona the first payment for Francisco Trincao, who they have agreed to sign on a permanent basis from the LaLiga champions. The full fee will be €7m, and Barcelona have received their first part of that now, believed to be no more than €1.5m.

On top of the money they will receive, Barcelona will also retain 50% of the funds in any future sale, in the event that Trincao leaves Sporting.

Barcelona will net €10m from the whole operation, with Sporting having paid a €3m loan fee to sign Trincao for the 2022/23 season. Although it is not a massive amount, it will certainly help as they look to put their financial woes behind them.