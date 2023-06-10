Barcelona cool interest in Yannick Carrasco as viability plan begins to take shape

During Atletico Madrid’s sensational run of form during the second half of the 2022/23 season, Yannick Carrasco was one of several players to step up their game for Los Colchoneros.

The Belgian struggled pre-World Cup, but as a left wing-back in Diego Simeone’s 5-3-2 system, he thrived alongside the likes of Rodrigo De Paul and Antoine Griezmann, as well as Nahuel Molina on the opposite flank.

Despite Carrasco’s form, a summer exit has looked likely, with Barcelona being very interested in signing the 29-year-old, whose current contract expires at the end of next season.

Following Memphis Depay’s move to Atletico Madrid in January, a deal was agreed that could see Carrasco move to Barcelona for a cut-price fee, believed to be in the region of €19m. Xavi Hernandez, among others, has been very interested in making the deal a reality, but for the time being, it has been put on the backburners, according to Diario AS.

The reason for this is due to financial reasons. Barcelona have less room to work with on their viability plan, which was approved by LaLiga earlier this week, and they have less room to manoeuvre.

With other deals being prioritised, including for a pivot and centre forward, it means that Barcelona have put the Carrasco deal “in the fridge” for the time being, but they could look into doing it later this summer, providing they have the funds available.