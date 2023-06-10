Atletico Madrid unwilling to set exciting young prospect leave on loan this summer

Atletico Madrid are anticipating a quiet transfer window this summer in terms of incomings, although there is the possibility that a number of players leave, whether that be on loan or permanently.

One of those that is expected to depart is Joao Felix. With Chelsea deciding against signing him permanently, the Portuguese’s future has been thrown into doubt, with Atletico not keen on retaining his services. According to Relevo, they are listening to offers for Felix.

The same report also confirms that Atletico are not interested in letting Pablo Barrios leave on loan this summer, despite the talented teenager having been forced to act as a backup option during the last few months.

Barrios had a promising 2022/23 season, as he broke onto the scene with Atletico, who are keen to continue his development at the Civitas Metropolitano, rather than letting him temporarily leave.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly looking into signing another midfielder, which could drop Barrios further down the pecking order. Despite this, they have no plans to let him leave this summer.