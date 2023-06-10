Atletico Madrid launches campaign celebrating “a lifetime of faithfulness” in its over 75 members

Football is a beautiful sport, and it is game that has passed down the generations, especially when it comes to one’s favourite team. That will also be the case for many Atletico Madrid supporters.

Recently, the club celebrated its younger supporters, in which they held a free-to-attend open training session, which also included several activities that children could take part in.

Atletico, through the club’s Foundation have now launched a campaign targeted at their over 75 members, as well as those associated with the club for over 50 years. They have been heralded as the generation “that made us love and feel the red and white colours”.

Impulsamos ‘Una vida juntos’, en reconocimiento a los socios y socias mayores de 75 años y también, a quienes llevan 50 años o más unidos al club. A la generación que nos hizo amar y sentir los colores rojiblancos. ➡️ https://t.co/LqpwwiPvga ¡Gracias por una vida de fidelidad! pic.twitter.com/0XM2ymeRQm — Fundación Atlético de Madrid (@AtletiFundacion) June 9, 2023

Several of these members have received home visits from Adelardo Rodriguez, Atletico legend and President of the Foundation, as well as Fernando Torres, Lola Gallardo or Jose Armando Ufarte, as the club looks to give back to those that have stood by them for so long.

Atletico Madrid will hope to keep paying all of their members back next season, as they look to get back in the LaLiga title race, following an excellent second half of the 2022/23 campaign.