Arsenal no longer in the race to sign Real Valladolid starlet Ivan Fresneda

Following Real Valladolid’s relegation from LaLiga, it is almost certain that Ivan Fresneda will leave this summer, with several clubs sniffing around the talented 18-year-old defender.

Fresneda broke onto the scene in the first half of the 2022/23 season, establishing himself as an very exciting prospect. However, he was able to prevent Real Valladolid dropping into the second tier of Spanish football, which means that he has a €20m release clause.

According to Relevo, Borussia Dortmund are the frontrunners to sign Fresneda, although they have yet to come to an agreement in order to sign the teenager.

It is also reported that several Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation regarding Fresneda, although one of them is not Arsenal, which suggests that the Gunners are no longer interesting in signing him.

Wherever he goes next, Fresneda will hope that he can continue playing regular first team football, and Real Valladolid will hope to generate some much-needed funds from his sale.