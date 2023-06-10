Analysis: Can Ange Postecoglu convince Harry Kane to reject Real Madrid?

Incoming Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglu is set for a busy few weeks at the Premier League club.

After being confirmed as the new man in charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, supporters have begun to speculate over his plans, with transfers a key question for the former Celtic boss.

However, before he makes any moves into the market, Postecoglu will look to get a firm grip on Harry Kane’s plans, with the England captain seeking an exit.

Kane was blocked from joining Manchester City last summer, as he remained at Spurs, as part of an uneasy truce.

The striker enters the final 12 months of his contract this summer, with little current chance of a renewal, amid growing interest from Real Madrid.

Despite the apparent mismatch, Carlo Ancelotti is a big fan of Kane, and the veteran Italian wants to bring him to Madrid, if a deal can be reached.

Spurs’ initial €115m valuation of Kane has put Real Madrid off making an immediate offer and Postecoglu will be hoping to utilise the stalled negotiations as a chance to convince Kane to stay.

Despite the prospect of receiving a huge fee for a player on an expiring contract, Kane is still valuable to Spurs, and the club do not have a current plan to replace him.

With Kane set to join up with the England squad for Euro 2024 qualifier duty next week, that will delay any possible transfer progress, ahead of a family holiday later in June.

That will stretch the saga into July, and to the start of preseason, and gives Postecoglu a chance to make his pitch to Kane.

Postecoglu will be charged with dragging Spurs into European contention next season, and with the club resigned to Kane not extending his deal, they will want to keep him for 12 months to ensure another campaign of consistent Premier League goal scoring.