Zinedine Zidane rejects fresh PSG approach

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has reportedly rejected a new offer to take over at Paris Saint-Germain.

Zidane looks certain to return to club football ahead of the 2023/24 season, after Didier Deschamps was retained as France national team boss, at the start of 2023.

However, Zidane is considering his options, with the 50-year-old previously tipped for a third stint with Los Blancos, or taking over from the under pressure Christophe Galtier at PSG.

Zidane knows the PSG ownership will demand a Champions League title, and his record in the competition gives him an advantage in talks, but he is unconvinced by the project in Paris.

As per reports from French outlet Le Parisien, PSG are preparing to sack Galtier in the coming weeks, and they have already reached out to Zidane.

The initial proposal was turned down by Zidane, as he wants more guarantees over transfer policy control, and he could make a move to Serie A.