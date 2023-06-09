Xavi Hernandez and Barcelona still far from contract agreement following €30m demand

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has a year left on his current contract, but after winning La Liga, President Joan Laporta wants to extend his deal through to the end of his mandate.

The Blaugrana coach has maintained that his contract will not be a problem for the club, and he is unlikely to leave the club. However long and potracted talks over a new deal may add unnecessary strain to relationships.

That appears to be where matters are headed though. Cadena SER say that the two parties are some way apart on a new deal. According to their information, Xavi has asked for a net salary of €12m per season. Meanwhile he wants his entire coaching staff, including himself and eight others, to be paid €30m in total.

As noted, Xavi has been clear that he is content at Barcelona, and only a serious breakdown would see him leave the club at the end of his current deal. However it does not look as if it might not be solved shortly, with Barcelona currently trying to use what money they are able to spend to strengthen the playing squad.