Valencia confirm first signing of the summer adding defensive solidity

Valencia have made their first signing of the summer, executing a buy option that they retained on defender Cenk Ozkacar.

The 22-year-old defender spent this season on loan with Los Che from Lyon, making 21 appearances and racking up over 1,700 minutes in total.

Valencia confirmed the deal, with his new contract lasting until 2028. In a video released on the club’s social media, Cenk said he was ‘honoured to be wearing the Valencia shirt for many more years to come’.

@valenciacf have confirmed the signing of Cenk Ozkacar. The 22-year-old has signed permanently after spending this season on loan with Los Che from Lyon. #VCF pic.twitter.com/OjWBy8ntyv — Football España (@footballespana_) June 9, 2023

They did not mention the fee involved, but local outlet Superdeporte say that the deal will cost €5m, on top of the €0.5m for his loan fee this year.

Valencia fans will be hoping against hope that their close call with relegation this season has sparked owner Peter Lim and Meriton Holdings into life, and that they have seen how much work the squad needs. That said, based on previous track record, that seems less likely.