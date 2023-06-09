Sergio Busquets receives last minute Qatar offer

Departing Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has received a bold offer from a club in Qatar.

Despite constant speculation over his future plans, Busquets has opted not to extend his expiring contract at the Camp Nou, as he waves goodbye to the club after 18 years of service.

The veteran midfielder will leave a major hole in Xavi’s team with the La Blaugrana boss admitting a new midfield pivot is a transfer priority this summer.

Busquets is under no pressure to make a decision over his next step, but he has been heavily linked with a switch to MLS giants Inter Miami, to link up with Lionel Messi.

However, with no deal confirmed to bring Busquets to Florida, a rival bid has emerged from the Qatar Stars League, which has forced him to delay a response to Inter Miami.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, the offer comes from an unnamed club in Qatar, and despite Busquets’ priority still being the USA, he is considering the approach.