Samuel Chukwueze unmoved by Real Madrid interest

Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze has insisted he is not listening to rumours linking him with Real Madrid.

The Nigerian international has been linked with a move away from Castellon in the coming months on the back of a superb season for the Yellow Submarine.

Alongside helping Villarreal to a Europa League qualification place, Chukwueze scored six La Liga goals, and laid on five league assists.

Los Blancos are tracking him, as part of a wide ranging summer transfer plan to revive their squad, following the departure of captain Karim Benzema.

Chukwueze was asked about the potential for a switch to the Spanish capital but he insisted his focus remains firmly set on Villarreal.

“People are always going to talk. But, I’m only thinking about Villarreal”, as per reports from Marca.

“I don’t listen to news on social media. It doesn’t matter. For now, I think it (Real Madrid’s interest) is not true. The only thing that’s real, is Villarreal.”

Chukwueze is part of a list of targets for Real Madrid with England captain Harry Kane tipped as the first choice option as Benzema’s replacement.

However, based on Chukwueze’ €50m asking price, Real Madrid would have an easier route to bring him in, either alongside Kane, or instead of him.