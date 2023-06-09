Reports from Barcelona refute Xavi Hernandez contract claims

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is in the process of renewing his deal with the club, and doing so his coaching staff.

He has maintained that his contract renewal will not cause any problems, but it has been reported by Cadena SER that Xavi and Barcelona are some way apart on the figures in that renewal.

However on Friday multiple reports claim that the figure quoted, some €30m in total, is some way off the reality.

Javier Miguel of Diario AS claims that Xavi’s personal salary, put at €12m, is not even close to the right amount.

“Xavi Hernandez: not 12, not 11, not 10, not 9, nor 8… So that it is very clear.”

That information is reinforced by a RAC1 report which claims that the total before tax of the entire coaching staff will be €12m, two thirds of which for Xavi and the rest for his staff, while Gerard Romero also anticipated that their report was likely closer to the reality than the intial numbers quoted.

Having had a career at the elite level of football for nearly two decades, and then gone straight into management in Qatar, Xavi himself is unlikely to be short of a pay day. While Barcelona must make Xavi feel valued, they are somewhat fortunate to have a coach which only wants to manage at Barcelona at this point.

