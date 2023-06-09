Real Madrid interest in star defender confirmed ahead of 2024 transfer attempt

Real Madrid are making progress in their attempts to sign a new left-back, according to reports coming out of the Spanish capital. Their top target is Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies.

The 22-year-old has a deal at Bayern until 2025, but has recently turned down a renewal, according to Relevo. They say that Los Blancos are making ‘serious advances’ towards his signing.

“It’s a chaotic time at Bayern right now. I’m not sure what’s going on and who we’re dealing with. It seems that there is too much instability about the direction of the club. Before moving on to a new contract, maybe it’s best if we wait until 2024 and see how things develop…” Davies recently told BILD.

The plan at Valdebebas is to move for Davies in 2024, and hopefully extract him for a lesser price than he would normally command. The signing of Toni Kroos is recalled, when Real Madrid brought in the legendary German midfielder for just €25m.

They go on to highlight that Ferland Mendy’s inconsistent performances in recent times, and still poorer injury record, have made the club aware that they need to strengthen that area. Should the opportunity become available to sign Davies this summer, they will take it too.

There can be little doubt about Davies’ quality. The Canadian is perhaps the best in the world at the position. However Bayern are unlikely to make it easy for Real Madrid to sign him. They looked to play hard-ball with Barcelona for Robert Lewandowski in a similar situation, and did eventually give in. However bringing in €50m for Lewandowski, aged 33, was regarded by many as an excellent deal. For a 23-year-old left-back who is at the top of the game, that figure could be multiplied.