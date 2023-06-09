Real Madrid defender to miss international duty following shin injury

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy is set to miss out on France duty after picking up an injury ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Mendy has a shin injury according to Managing Madrid, and will miss Les Bleus’ games with against Gibraltar and Greece. Jordan Veretout has been called up to replace Mendy.

The left-back has struggled with injury all season, playing just 28 times, reaching just over 2,000 minutes over all competitions. Mendy did finish the season fit though, appearing against Getafe, Valencia and Sevilla, before sitting on the bench for the final game against Athletic Club.

It is not yet clear how he sustained the injury, nor how long he will be out for, but there appears to be little concern he will miss any of preseason, otherwise Los Blancos would have put out a medical release. The 28-year-old is under pressure due to his injury record, and there are continuous rumbles that Real Madrid are looking to Mendy.

