Real Madrid announce first summer signing from crosstown rivals

Real Madrid have announced their first signing of the summer, bringing left-back Fran Garcia back to the club three seasons after leaving for Rayo Vallecano.

The transfer had been confirmed by both Rayo President Raul Martin Presa and Carlo Ancelotti in recent months, with an agreement first reported February.

The 23-year-old came through the academy at Real Madrid, but moved to Rayo on loan initially, and then for €2m in 2021. In his three years at Vallecas, he has earned a reputation as one of the better left-backs in the division, making 122 appearances, scoring 5 times and assisting 8 times. Garcia won promotion with Rayo in his first campaign.

He signs a four-year contract with Real Madrid, in a deal believed to be worth €5m. His release clause was set at €10m, but Real Madrid retained 50% of his sell-on fee, thus halving the cost for them.

Garcia is small but lightning quick, and possesses impressive stamina to get up and down the pitch. At Rayo, his constant running on the outside of Alvaro Garcia was one of Andoni Iraola’s main weapons at Vallecas. Defensively, Garcia is tough to beat one-on-one, but does sometimes struggle to defend in the box.