Premier League sides chasing Almeria star El Bilal Toure

Almeria striker El Bilal Toure is attracting transfer interest from a host of Premier League sides.

The Malian international enjoyed a strong first season in Spain, after completing a 2022 move from Stade Reims, with six La Liga goals in 2022/23.

Almeria secured their top flight status on the final day of the season and rumours of Toure potentially moving on have already started.

His performances have attracted growing attention from the English top flight, despite his purchase clause being set at €40m, after being signed for less than 25% of that fee, just 12 months ago.

As per reports from Football Insider, Everton, West Ham and Wolves are monitoring his progress in Andalucia, alongside newly promoted Burnley.

The quartet all have the financial muscle to make a move for Toure in the coming weeks, but they will look to reduce a potential fee to around €20m, as part of any possible talks with Almeria this summer.

