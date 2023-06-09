Nigerian star denies knowledge of Real Madrid and Milan interest

Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze has enjoyed his best season yet for the Yellow Submarine, and with just a year left on his deal, there is no surprise that rumours about his future are becoming ever more frequent.

Chukwueze scored 13 goals this season and assisted 11 across 50 matches, the highlight of which was a brace and an assist in a 3-2 win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Since, Real Madrid have been the side most closely linked with Chukwueze, with Diario AS claiming that Milan are also looking at the Nigerian winger after missing out on Brahim Diaz. A figure of around €40m has been quoted, after Villarreal manager Quique Setien admitted that he could leave this summer.

However Chukwueze himself has said that he doubts the veracity of those reports.

“People are always going to talk. I only think about Villarreal. I don’t read what they put on social media. That doesn’t matter. What matters is the moment,” Chukwueze told Panenka.

“What if it’s a lie? What if it’s not real? I don’t know. For now, I don’t think it’s true. The only thing that is real is Villarreal.”

The Yellow Submarine are likely to look to make at least one major sale this summer, with their last sale of Pervis Estupinan neither major nor recent. If Chukwueze does stay, Villarreal would likely only please them if they can extend his deal and give themselves some security.