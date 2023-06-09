La Liga transfer round-up: Getafe looking at Real Madrid strikers, Osasuna sign central defender

La Liga teams have only just let their players and management, but already clubs have begun making moves in the transfer market.

With plenty of sides looking to improve on less than impressive seasons, and others trying to complete transitions, it is shaping up to be a busy window too. Here is the latest from around the league.

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo have announced that Carles Perez, Oscar Rodriguez and Haris Seferovic will all return to their respective clubs after their loan deals expire.

Perez, on loan from Roma, looked as if he might have the chance to be signed by Celta, having put in a number of useful performances. He scored 5 times and assisted 6 goals in 35 appearances.

Seferovic arrived in January from Benfica on loan, and played 18 times, scoring thrice and assisting once. He was competing for a spot with Jorg Strand Larsen. Meanwhile Oscar Rodriguez heads back to Sevilla following another disappointing spell, scoring three and assisting two in 36 appearances.

𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 📣 Carles Pérez, Óscar Rodríguez y Haris Seferofić volverán a sus clubes de origen después de finalizar su etapa como cedidos en el #RCCelta Queremos agradecer su esfuerzo e implicación y desearles la mayor de las suertes en sus futuros profesionales y personales. — RC Celta (@RCCelta) June 9, 2023

Espanyol

Having seen five loan players depart on Thursday, Espanyol may face losing star January signing Cesar Montes. The Mexican central defender arrived for €7-8m in January, but could head back to Liga MX. Giants Club America are open to offering €10-12m according to Toni Juanmarti.

Club América, dispuesto a ofrecer 10-12M por César Montes. Ilias lo tiene todo hecho con el Villarreal. Firmará 4 años, con una cláusula móvil entre los 15 y 30M. Morata: siguen las conversaciones para renovar con a la baja hasta 2026. Aún sin acuerdo. 🇸🇦 sueña con Lukaku. — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 8, 2023

Getafe

It’s been a busy few days for Getafe, with manager Jose Bordalas set to leave. He will not have the pleasure of coaching Pacha Espino, who by all accounts is leaving Cadiz to move to Madrid. President Manuel Vizcaino furiously telling Cadena Cope that Getafe had been in contact with him every day during the final weeks of the season.

Meanwhile Getafe are set to execute their buy clause on Juanmi Latasa, who was on loan from Real Madrid this season. He scored twice in 21 games. Diario AS also say that Getafe will offer a deal to Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz, who is leaving on a free, and has previously been a loan target for Los Azulones.

Girona

Girona are not yet sure whether Javi Hernandez will return from Leganes, having gone back on the expiry of his loan deal. MD say that Bayern Munich defender Daley Blind has been seen having a meal with Girona directors, with the experienced Dutchman likely to be available this summer.

Osasuna

Rayo Vallecano central defender Alejandro Catena brought to an end a four-year stint with La Franja. Osasuna confirmed rumours he would be joining them shortly after that, signing a five-year deal. It will keep him in Pamplona until he is 33.

Real Betis

Real Betis are coming close to securing a deal for Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca. Arriving from Bayern Munich for €12m, Roca would join Los Verdiblancos on loan for season and they would pay his wages, as per Relevo.

Real Valladolid

La Pucela bid farewell to Alvaro Aguado, Oscar Plano, Joaquin Fernandez and Roque Mesa, all of whom were out of contract. Aguado was a regular starter and impressed through stretches of the season – he could well be picked up by another La Liga club.

Joaquin, Plano, and Mesa all contributed, but failed to make a major impact this season, as Valladolid choose to release some veteran wages.

🤝 Álvaro Aguado, Joaquín, Óscar Plano y Roque Mesa finalizan su etapa en el Real Valladolid.

Gracias por los buenos momentos y mucha suerte en lo que venga.https://t.co/n6NI9XNWn8 — Real Valladolid C.F. 💜 (@realvalladolid) June 8, 2023

Sevilla

Sevilla have announced the news that everyone already knew. Loic Bade had his future confirmed by Monchi on the pitch after winning the Europa League against Roma, but the French defender now joins on a four-year deal. Bade had a highly productive second half of the season on loan in Andalusia, and will cost Los Nervionenses €12m.

Valencia

Valencia confirmed the permanent signing of Cenk Ozkacar, who had spent this season on loan at Mestalla. He will cost Valencia €5m.