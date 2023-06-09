Getafe manager Jose Bordalas to leave for second time in search of bigger job

Getafe manager Jose Bordalas has admitted that he wants to look for a position with higher aims.

Bordalas returned to the side in the closing stages of the season to help Getafe stave off relegation, securing a draw against Real Valladolid on the final day to save Los Azulones.

However he admitted he did so as a matter of the heart, rather than a cast iron desire to return to the Getafe job. Asked about a renewal, Bordalas did not rule out staying, but neither did it sound like a priority.

“There is nothing yet. We have achieved a very difficult challenge and now we need a few days of relaxation. We [Bordalas and President Angel Torres] have to see each other, I am happy in Getafe but my idea is to be able to train a team with more ambitious goals.”

“Getafe is a great club and I have tremendous affection for it, so I’m not saying a resounding no, there will be time to talk,” he remarked on Cadena SER.

Meanwhile Toni Juanmarti reports that Olympiakos, who have a history of appointing Spanish managers in Michel and Ernesto Valverde, have offered him a deal. The Greek giants are also looking at other candidates though.

Bordalas remains a controversial figure in La Liga, with many criticising the style of play he tends to favour. But wherever Bordalas has been over the last decade, he has at the very least met targets in every job he’s had, if not surpassed them.