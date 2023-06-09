Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello explains why English players fail abroad

Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has stated that he believes the lack of English talent succeeding abroad is due to a less intense atmosphere in the Premier League.

The Italian manager has taken charge of teams in Italy, Spain and China, as well as holding the national team jobs in England and Russia. That said, the culture he tried to impose while in the England position failed to gel with the players.

Speaking to Relevo, he explained why he felt some English players struggle to adapt to the likes of La Liga.

“The same happens in Italy, they have not succeeded much. It is a different football, a more technical football, not a race, and a little more tactical. They played very direct football, very physical.”

“Now we see that, with City, it has changed a bit. The problem has been that, and then they also live without joy, they are not happy. They are not comfortable.”

Of course this topic will become particularly pertinent in Madrid with the impending arrival of Jude Bellingham. Capello recalled the only English star he ever coached abroad, David Beckham.

“Beckham was a different player, he really wanted to stay in Spain. He worked. He was an example for all. He was an extra example (laughs),” Capello continued, claiming that Beckham was the exception to the rule.

“Because he has always been very humble, hard-working and without problems in his head. He thought: ‘I’m at the most important club in the world and I work for them’.”

Capello didn’t feel as if Jonathan Woodgate’s struggles were cultural.

“That was an issue of injuries. If they are physically well, we can talk. But when there are physical problems, everything changes.”

Asked exactly what the difference was between British football and European, Capello highlighted the public attitude.

“When they play there, they do it 100%. Later when they come out [after the games]… One possibility is this. I think, they have no pressure from the media. They have no pressure from the people.”

“In Spain and Italy they do feel that pressure, because football is talked about every day and there is media exposure, you know. In England, if they have won, then they have won; and if they have lost, then they have lost. When the teams go down to Segunda, they come out with their hands raised [in apology] (laughs)… It’s a different thing.”

Increasingly, the stereotype that British players struggle abroad is being left behind. The likes of Liam Henderson, Lewis Ferguson, Aaron Hickey, Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Chris Smalling have been successful in Serie A. Meanwhile Bellingham is coming from an impressive stint in the Bundesliga, where Jadon Sancho also earned himself a big-money move.

This is perhaps due to the fact that more players are trying to move abroad with a saturation of talent in the Premier League, and increasingly, the Premier League is becoming more European. Dressing rooms now consist of a majority of players from abroad, and a majority of managers from abroad too.