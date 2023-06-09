Fiorentina set new asking price for Barcelona target Sofyan Amrabat

Barcelona have received a positive update in their pursuit of Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat.

Amrabat was linked with a move to Catalonia at the start of 2023 after playing a key role in Morocco’s push to the 2022 World Cup semi finals.

However, despite the constant speculation, he stayed in Italy, with the 26-year-old earmarked as a potential summer option for the Spanish champions.

Amrabat’s brother, and agent, Nodin, previously claimed a January move was blocked by Barcelona’s attempt to negotiate a loan move.

Fiorentina were frustrated by a lack of commitment from Barcelona, as they objected to a mandatory purchase clause being inserted into the deal.

However, as per reports from Marca, Fiorentina’s failure to secure European qualification for 2023/24 has changed the picture, and they will now open talks with a lower fee.

Barcelona could now potentially secure a deal for around €20m, if they move quickly, with Amrabat rejecting the chance to extend his contract in Florence beyond 2024.