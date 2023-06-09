Diego Simeone wants Atletico Madrid to bring in Koke Resurreccion replacement

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is keen for the club to bring in a central midfielder as a replacement for Koke Resurreccion.

The Atleti captain has been an ever-present for much of the last decade, and despite periods of criticism, has demonstrated just how crucial he is to Simeone. That was in evidence earlier in the season when an injury keeping him out for several weeks coincided with a considerable drop off in form for Atletico.

That may be the reason that Simeone wants the club to bring him a central midfielder with similar traits this summer, as per Onda Cero. With Koke already 31, and currently forced to play the majority of games, Simeone wants someone that can allow him to rest Koke next season, according to Alejandro Mori.

Koke is out of contract next season, one of four renewals Atletico want to make, but another option in midfield would give them some long-term security too.

🚨| JUST IN: Atleti are considering loaning out Pablo Barrios to another La Liga team, however, everything will depend on Simeone’s decision. [🥇: @JaviGomara] — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 9, 2023

Equally it has been rumoured that the club are considering loaning out Pablo Barrios. The young midfielder broke into the senior side at the turn of the year, but struggled for game time down the stretch. The timing of the two reports may be a coincidence, but certainly it would seem Simeone does not see him as ready for that particular role just yet.