Cadiz owner Manuel Vizcaino destroys La Liga ‘cheats’ – “If it were up to me, they would be relegated”

Cadiz owner Manuel Vizcaino has not held back in his description of La Liga rivals Getafe, calling them cheats and manipulative.

Forward Antony Lozano is thought to be have been contacted by Getafe during the season to discuss a move to Los Azulones. More recently, star left-back Pacha Espino has been contacted by Getafe, and is said to be on the verge of a deal.

Vizcaino explained that doing do during the middle of the season should not be permitted in his view.

“What is clear is that, for me, teams like Getafe and presidents like the president of Getafe are a very bad example of football that has already disappeared, cheating football, manipulation, and an attempt to attack a direct rival in an absolutely coarse fashion,” Vizcaino explained to Cadena Cope.

Vizcaino went on to say that he had made official complaints to La Liga about the matter.

“I said it and I’ll say it again. And it has been denounced both to La Liga and to the Federation, because this has been happening for some time.”

“The Choco thing, better not to talk about it, because it is uncouth. Pacha told me a month ago that every day they called him to sit down with them, in the middle of the competition. They are methods that have been denounced, and I tell LaLiga, Javier Tebas, that this football no longer exists, that it is the football of cheats.”

Finally, he said that if he could pass sentence on the matter, he would take serious action.

“We have gotten rid of almost all of the cheaters, and what we have to do is punish this type of behaviour. If it were up to me, Getafe would be relegated for this behaviour.”

Both Espino and Lozano are out of contract this summer, and being within the last six months of their deals, Getafe are perfectly entitled to open talks with him.

Whether there was anything else untoward that caused Vizcaino to be so riled is not yet clear.