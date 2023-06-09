Brutal images of Barcelona stadium emerge as construction begins on Camp Nou

Barcelona fans will no doubt already be looking forward to the prospect of returning to Camp Nou in over a year’s time. Yet after 66 years at the club, Cules will likely be wide-eyed at the sight of their cathedral being torn apart.

The Blaugrana said farewell to the stadium on Sunday the 29th of May, beating Real Mallorca 3-0 and holding several acts dedicated to remembering the history that had occurred there.

Just three days after the ground closed its doors to fans, the cranes and diggers were already moving in, and they have not been resting on their laurels. The pitch is already gone, and seats are being torn out of their place.

On Thursday Barcelona confirmed that they had received permission from the City Council to start work on the exterior walls, underground alterations they plan to make, and the demolishing of the entire third tier of the stadium.

A new third tier will be built on top of the existing first two stands, and the top tier will then be enclosed by a roof.

Until the stadium is ready, Barcelona will play at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys at Montjuic, before returning to Camp Nou next season. The ambitious target is they are back in Les Corts for the early stages of the 2024/25 season, which would be a total construction time of around 15-18 months.