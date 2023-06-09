Brentford hold firm over David Raya asking price

Brentford will not change their position over David Raya’s asking price this summer.

Bees head coach Thomas Frank has previously stated his concern over being able to keep Raya at the club, as the Spanish international has rejected two contract offers, in the last 12 months.

The Danish coach stated an unwillingness to extend his deal beyond 2024 hints at his plan to leave the club in 2023 due to a desire to play in European competition.

Tottenham and Manchester United are both tracking 27-year-old, with new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu given a sizeable transfer budget to work with in the months ahead.

“There’s no doubt David (Raya) is a case where there’s a year left and we’ll see what happens. We’re very happy with David”, as per reports from the Evening Standard.

“Everyone knows he’s a £40m-plus goalkeeper, if anyone is interested, and we’re prepared, just like in any position.”

That stance will not be altered as the summer progresses, despite growing pressure on Brentford to sell, to avoid a potential free transfer exit in 2024.

As per reports from I Sport, Spurs are only willing to offer £20m for Raya this month, but Brentford will not accept any lower than £40m during preseason, as part of a stand off.