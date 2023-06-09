Barcelona ready to leave Real Madrid as main CVC objector

The controversial La Liga CVC financial deal looks set to come back into focus in the coming weeks.

The initial 2022 deal saw La Liga accept a €2.1 billion proposal, in exchange for 8.2% of broadcast rights revenue of the league for the next 50 years.

The initial agreement received major support, with all but three teams in the top two divisions agreeing to the deal, with the exceptions of Athletic Club, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The funds were to be distributed between clubs to assist with debt clearance and fund infrastructure improvements across the top two tiers of Spanish football.

However, as per reports from Relevo, Barcelona are preparing to alter their stance over the deal, in a bold twist.

La Blaugrana are ready to withdraw their objection to the agreement and drop their combined legal case against the proposed plans.

The latest update would leave Real Madrid as the main driving force against the CVC terms with the growing feeling of inevitability over it being widely accepted.