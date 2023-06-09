Barcelona cooling interest in Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco

Barcelona are looking less likely to move for Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco, as their priorities change ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Blaugrana have a buy option on Carrasco for a reported €18m this summer, as part of the deal that took Memphis Depay to Atletico in January. The two sides have been at loggerheads, with Barcelona keen to bring down the price and Los Colchoneros insisting on it. Diego Simeone is happy to keep Carrasco in any case.

That is because Barcelona’s priorities are shifting somewhat, according to Toni Juanmarti. Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that what he wants is another midfielder and a pivot to replace Sergio Busquets as his top two priorities this summer, to which Juanmarti adds that that midfielder must be adept at providing the final pass.

La sensación tras la cumbre de hoy es que Carrasco -y un extremo izquierdo- se enfrían. También lo de un lateral derecho. Más aún tras el interesante debut de Julián Araujo. Pivote y centrocampista con último pase, prioridades. Se rastrea el mercado por un 9 suplente con gol. — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 9, 2023

In addition, a back-up forward for Robert Lewandowski is another priority. Earlier in the season it had been thought that Brazilian youngster Vitor Roque was a candidate for that spot, but with the Blaugrana spending power in question, so is their ability to sign Roque.

Less important is a left winger, where Carrasco would come in, and a right-back. The feeling is that Barcelona may try to convince Jules Kounde to play at right-back, and have Julian Araujo compete for the spot. The technical staff were impressed with his performance in a friendly against Vissel Kobe.

Given the apparent lack of interest in underperforming forwards Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati, the change in plans at the left forward position may be an acknowledgement that moving both on will be tricky. In addition, they could use Ez Abde there, although it looks more likely he will head on loan or be sold depending on what offers arrive.