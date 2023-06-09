Atletico Madrid set to hand striker new three-year deal until 2026

Atletico Madrid look set to renew the contract of 30-year-old striker Alvaro Morata, giving him a deal until 2026.

Marca report that Morata will renew his deal, and recent reports have claimed that he will do so at a reduced rate. Matteo Moretto confirmed this news.

🚨✅| CONFIRMED: Álvaro Morata renews until 2026. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto] — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 9, 2023

However Toni Juanmarti claims that the lowering of his salary is not significant, and should Morata hit the bonuses stipulated in his deal, then he will be earning more or less the same.

Como cuenta @marca, ya hay acuerdo para la renovación de Morata hasta 2026. Se incluyen diferimientos, por lo que en el montante total ni mucho menos se trata de una renovación a la baja. Si se cumplen ciertos bonus, de hecho, será en unas condiciones similares. — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 9, 2023

Morata appears keen to stay in Madrid, being settled back in his home city. He will remain despite interest from Milan and Juventus – although with less talk in Italy about that interest, it may well have been driving up the price in negotiations.

Scoring 15 times and assisting on 3 occasions in 46 games, Morata has not set the world alight following a two-year loan spell at Juventus. While a useful asset, it appears Simeone does not seem to trust him as a first-choice option in the number nine position.