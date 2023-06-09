Atletico Madrid looking for four players to take pay cuts ahead of decisive summer

Atletico Madrid are facing a number of crucial choices in the next 12 months, as they look to plan for the coming years. Not only is Diego Simeone’s contract expiring, but eight players are out of contract in the summer of 2024.

The likes of Geoffrey Kondogbia, Yannick Carrasco and even goalkeeper Ivo Grbic are potential exits this summer according to Marca, although none have yet sealed a deal one way or the other. Meanwhile Axel Witsel is also out of contract, and is expected to finish his spell with the club at the end of next season.

The other four are expected to be offered new deals. Chief among them is captain Koke Resurreccion, who will be 32 next season. Stefan Savic will turn 33, Alvaro Morata shall be 31, and Mario Hermoso will come into his theoretical prime at 28.

The one that has received the most attention so far is Alvaro Morata, due to the fact he is attracting interest from Serie A clubs. He is rumoured to be willing to reduce his wages to sign a new deal.

As it transpires, Atletico want Koke, Hermoso and Savic to do the same. Marca highlight the fact that when all four signed their current deals, market forces meant Los Colchoneros gave them large deals.

With all four looking at their final large contracts, the players themselves are likely looking at whether they want to play out their final days at the top level in Madrid, with the exception of Hermoso, or seek a new challenge. In the cases of Savic and Koke, it seems highly likely they will stay as settled members of the first team.