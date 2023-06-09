Alphonso Davies agent confirms Bayern Munich talks have stopped amid Real Madrid interest

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has been linked with Real Madrid persistently in recent months, but his agent Nedal Huoseh has admitted that they pulled out of a renewal with the Bavarian giants.

Davies, 22, is out of contract in 2025, and has been linked with a move to Madrid next summer, taking advantage of that expiring contract, if no deal gets done.

Huoseh told Fabrizio Romano that Davies was close to an agreement with Bayern, before General Director Oliver Kahn and Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic were sacked.

“We were almost there I think, I was in Munich, and I woke up the next day… And I saw all the news, that they had been sacked. I waited for a couple of extra days and nobody had reached out, so I jumped on a plane to Canada.”

“Right now we haven’t made any decisions on anything, and he is part of the Bayern team. We can’t confirm anything, and we can’t deny anything.”

“I’ve always been a big fan of Real Madrid, as a fan in general, you know 14 Champions Leagues. It makes you proud when you see someone you manage linked with Real Madrid.”

“There is nothing concrete with any club, one club has to want to sell, another has to initiate talks, and then the player has to want to leave. We don’t know if those talks have happened between clubs, and where those discussions have gone.

A series of reports have come out over the course of the season that Real Madrid feel they could upgrade on Ferland Mendy. Davies would no doubt be long-term solution at the position, with the Frenchman struggling to stay fit of late. No doubt Bayern will not give up Davies easily either though.