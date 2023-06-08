Xavi Hernandez shuts down Neymar Junior to Barcelona rumours – ‘That’s a surprise’

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has shut down rumours that Neymar Junior could join the club this summer, declaring that he was not in their pans at least.

After Lionel Messi announced his departure from Paris Saint-Germain to Inter Miami rather than Barcelona, rumours broke on Thursday morning that Neymar had offered himself to Barcelona. The Brazilian looks set to look for an exit from PSG this summer, and was even happy to drastically reduce his salary, according to the report.

Asked about the matter by Gerard Romero, Xavi was shocked by the suggestion, unaware of the reports.

“Ah… Surprise… That’s a surprise.”

“Look I appreciate Neymar as a person, as a player, as a friend, he’s a great player, but he’s not in our plans no.”

It would have been a major surprise, even with Neymar reducing his salary, if Barcelona had been able to accommodate a deal for him and not Messi.

In addition, Neymar’s continued injury issues make him a risky move at 31, and for a club that have other priorities in the market, primarily in the pivot position, it seems a long shot.