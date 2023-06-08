Xavi Hernandez – ‘I noticed a change in Lionel Messi a few days ago – he didn’t enjoy the last two years’

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has explained that he had an inkling that Lionel Messi might not rejoin the club several days before his decision was announced.

The great Argentine announced on Wednesday evening that he would playing for Inter Miami this season rather than Barcelona, citing the desire to avoid what happened to him two years ago – when Barcelona withdrew their contract offer at the last moment before he was due to sign. With Barcelona still reliant on sales this summer to be able to guarantee they could register Messi, he did not want to run that risk again.

Speaking to Gerard Romero, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has explained what he knew about the decision.

“I noticed a change in the last few days, and perhaps that he didn’t see things so clearly. And you have to respect him, he doesn’t want to be in the spotlight as much, and I think we lack empathy, a little bit in society in general, and you have to put yourself in his place. He told me that he has not enjoyed these last two years.”

Xavi was also asked whether it was fair for the club, and he himself, to generate so much excitement amongst the Barcelona fanbase surrounding his return.

“The excitement was generated by him first of all, then me, then the club. He wants a a more relaxed life.”

“He’s the best player ever. I was convinced as well, but as I said in the press conferences, it depended on him, and in the end, he decided.”

Xavi seemed as if he did genuinely have belief in the fact a move could happen, but equally his statements no doubt added an element of pressure to Messi’s decision-making process. Having been at the centre of the football world for 16 years, it is no surprise that Messi might want a more relaxed twilight of his career, especially having now won the World Cup.