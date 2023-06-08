Valencia looking to bring in out of favour Barcelona youngster on loan next season

Barcelona youngster Pablo Torre has been unable to prove himself at Camp Nou this season, and looks likely to head out on loan next season.

The 20-year-old moved from Racing Santander last summer for €5m, and it is only natural that a period of adaptation is necessary after jumping from the third division to the first. However he has been starved of opportunities this season, playing just 338 minutes in the first team.

As such, the logical next step is for Torre to seek a loan move, and it appears that is on the cards this summer. As per Sport, one of the teams interested in a loan deal are Valencia.

Los Che have had Nico Gonzalez on loan this season, who has had a positive impact, and the previous season had former La Masia midfielder Ilaix Moriba on loan. As Valencia try to paliate the effects of the talent drain at Mestalla, these loan moves are helping to give them a squad capable of competing in La Liga.