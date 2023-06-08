Tottenham Hotspur offer Bryan Gil back to Sevilla as part of player-plus-cash deal

Under Jose Luis Mendilibar, Sevilla were one of the form teams in the latter stages of the 2022/23 season, which culminated in Los Nervionenses winning a record seventh Europa League crown, defeating Roma in the final last week.

Bryan Gil was one of those that thrived under Mendilibar. Re-signed on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in January, the “Beatle of Barbate” made 24 appearances, in which he made a sold impact in Andalusia.

Gil confirmed his return to Spurs earlier this week, although there is a chance that he heads back to Sevilla on a permanent basis. According to The Hard Tackle, the Premier League side are preparing to offer Gil as part of a player-plus-cash deal for Yassine Bounou.

The deal, as a whole, is said to be worth in the region of €30m, and Sevilla could look to sell Bono this summer, with the Moroccan having lost his place as first-choice goalkeeper to Marko Dmitrovic.

Sevilla would certainly be grateful to see Gil return, although it remains to be seen whether these reports develop into reality.

Image via Fran Santiago/Getty Images