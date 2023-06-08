Three La Liga transfer sagas to keep an eye on this summer… and one to ignore

La Liga’s transfer window may not officially open till July but the season of speculation is already in full flow, with the Lionel Messi saga already playing out, and ending with a move to Inter Miami. But which transfers should we be paying attention to this summer and what are we better off turning a blind eye to? Experts at bookmakers.tv have had a look at the latest betting to tell us who’s hot and who’s not.

Harry Kane

For all the personal records Harry Kane has accomplished, he’s still yet to lift a team trophy despite appearing in four finals. At 29 years old, and with Tottenham missing out on any form of European action next season, has the time finally come for Kane to seek a transfer?

The fact he can be backed at 6/4 to remain where he is tells us a move really is on the cards this summer. Despite speculation linking Kane with Manchester United, it’s Real Madrid who are the 6/4 favourites with a new forward needed at the Bernabeu following Karim Benzema’s departure.

Ilkay Gundogan

By Saturday night we’ll know if Ilkay Gundogan is a treble winner. Manchester City’s captain is still yet to commit his future to the Premier League champions, and the lure of a move to Barcelona (3/1) may prove too good to refuse. Gundogan has spent seven seasons in Manchester, winning five league titles in the process, so it would be understandable if he feels there’s nothing more to achieve in England.

Ruben Neves

Wolves could be set for a tumultuous summer, as concerns over Financial Fair Play have cast doubts over the future of coach Julen Lopetegui. If Wolves do need to sell as part of a squad overhaul, it looks like captain Ruben Neves could be the most high profile departure. The Portuguese midfielder is apparently being tracked by Barcelona, and odds of just 1/3 suggest there’s truth behind the rumours he could be about to move to Spain.

Kylian Mbappe

While the three players above look more than likely to be on the move, one player who should really be staying put for now is Kylian Mbappe. Messi’s impending departure means Paris Saint-Germain will be desperate to hold on to Mbappe for at least another 12 months, so it’s best to ignore any speculation during this window, despite a move to Real Madrid being priced up at 7/1.