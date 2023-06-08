The life waiting for Lionel Messi in Miami and the manager he has requested

Lionel Messi will be heading to Inter Miami and Major League Soccer. Although he had been linked with the move for some time, in the lead up to his decision he was also heavily linked to Saudi Arabia and Barcelona, there were some that were surprised at his decision. However it is a prospect that has been in the works for some time.

The Argentine already has two properties in Miami, with one located next to the Porsche Design building, which Cadena SER say will be for his parents. A little way down the coast, he will live with partner Antonella Roccuzzo and his children.

📻🔴🔵 @PonsetiRadio, sobre el futuro de Messi en EE.UU. 🔙"Hace año y medio, Messi estaba en mi mismo barrio comprando un apartamento en el edificio Porsche" 💰"Si ha pedido todo lujo de detalles el precio no está por debajo de los 8 millones de euros"https://t.co/cyeReyyReI pic.twitter.com/vFRqx4PcSL — El Larguero (@ellarguero) December 29, 2020

The former apartment was bought around 18 months prior, with Messi already thinking that he may not want to continue in European football more than two years. The cost of the property is put at over €8m.

That is unlikely to hurt his pocket too much. Messi is set to earn around €225m in total from his deal with Inter Miami, with MLS sponsors involved in attracting Messi to the league. He will also receive shares in Inter Miami, making him part-owner of the franchise, which is likely to guarantee income for some time yet.

The plan is for Messi to be there at least two years, and to open their new stadium. A 25,000-seater, the ground will likely be completed in 2025, after planning permission was approved.

They go on to say that former Barcelona and Argentina manager Gerard Martino is the coach that Messi has requested. ‘Tata’ has problems with his eyesight currently, and conveniently is being treated in Miami by leading medical professionals optometry. Equally as convenient is the fact that Phil Neville has recently been sacked by the club.

Martino has reportedly been contacted by the club recently in regard to the position. While Messi is may be leaving the spotlight in Europe, he will still be the star of the business in the USA.