Sporting Director Monchi tells Sevilla he wants to leave

Sevilla celebrated their seventh Europa League title just over a week ago, but may be facing an earthquake within the club’s hierarchy, as they look to prepare for the coming season.

According to Diario de Sevilla (via MD), Sporting Director Monchi has told the club that he wants to leave. Monchi had reportedly taken a few days away to reflect on his future, amid rumours that Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur were looking to tempt him to England.

The report says that Monchi has told Sevilla that he wants to leave the club, citing psychological exhaustion after a taxing year in Nervion. The club believe that the interest from the Premier League is perhaps behind his decision. In the case of Aston Villa, they were set to bring Barcelona Sporting Director Mateu Alemany this summer, before a U-turn on his part, and Monchi would be another star name in the position.

Sevilla recently renewed the contract of coach Jose Luis Mendilibar for the coming season, but will now face a tough task of replacing Monchi and carrying out their transfer plans this summer at the same time, should his exit come to pass.

Two factors in his mental exhaustion are down to relations with the President Jose Castro, and the criticism he has received. Monchi backed Julen Lopetegui to continue as manager at the end of last season, and combined with underwhelming transfer business, was heavily criticised in Seville for it.

Equally, the fact that Lopetegui was sacked early in the season, and his loss of power in the decision-making process has also been mentioned in recent days. If Monchi does leave, it will have a dramatic impact on the club, as the one perhaps most responsible for their success over the last two decades.